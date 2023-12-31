Why South Africa named uncapped Neil Brand as captain for New Zealand tour?

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday, November 30, named uncapped Neil Brand as the captain of the South African team for their tour of New Zealand for two Tests. Brand, if he goes on to play the first Test of the tour, which he would until and unless deterred by any injury, would become the first South African to lead his team on his Test debut since Alan Melville in 1938.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT



CSA has today announced a 14-player squad for the Proteas two-match Test tour of New Zealand next month#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvIND — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 30, 2023 Why was Neil Brand chosen?

Neil Brand was chosen as South Africa's captain because all the regular probable candidates for captaincy would be busy with the SA 20, the official T20 league of South Africa. SA 20 has six franchises and all of those franchises have a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With so much money involved, it was obvious that the leading 66 white ball players, some of whom might also be first-choice red-ball players for the Proteas, were not available for selection. The SA 20 will start on January 10 while South Africa’s tour of New Zeeland will begin on January 19 with the first Test in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Therefore with the likes of Temaba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen and Tony de Zorzi unavailable for selection, Brand was picked up as captain.

Dean Elgar, who might have been the first-choice skipper, would retire from international cricket after the New Year’s Test against India. It will be played from January 03-07, 2024 at Newlands, Cape Town. Thus, selectors were left with no other choice but to pick a fresh face.

Who is Neil Brand?

Brand, 27, is an all-rounder with experience of 51 First-Class matches. He has played for Johannesburg Titans and was also part of the inaugural edition of SA20’s franchise Joburg Super Kings. Brand, part of Cardiff University’s cricket team, also played for second XIs of county sides Glamorgan and Somerset in England.

With 2906 runs and 72 wickets at a batting average of 39.27 and bowling average of 30.81, Brand is primarily an opening batter who can roll his arm as the sixth bowling option, He bowls slow left-arm. With six First-Class hundred and a best of 4/35 with the ball, Brand could try and make it to the main squad with his performances against the Kiwis.

Who are the experienced players in the squad?

There are seven uncapped players in the squad which includes Brand alongside Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Raynard van Tonder, Raynard van Tonder and Shaun von Berg.

The seven capped players are David Bedingham, who made his debut against India in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, Zubayr Hamza, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo and Dane Piedt. Among them, middle-order batter Petersen (12) and fast bowler Olivier (15) are the only ones who have played more than 10 Tests.

What did Proteas coach say about the squad for the New Zealand tour?

Since most of the ones chosen in the squad are veteran First-Class players and there for the Proteas red-ball coach Shukri Conrad feels that it allows them to prove their mettle. “The players picked for this tour have every chance of challenging New Zealand and we have full confidence they will do exactly that when we arrive for the first Test match at Mount Maunganui,” Conrad said.

South Africa squad for the New Zealand tour 2023-24

Neil Brand (capt), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel