DC vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to field first

Match 4 of the 2026 Women’s Premier League sees Delhi Capitals Women lock horns with Gujarat Giants Women today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with both sides eyeing early momentum in the tournament. Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to bowl first tonight. Delhi come into the contest looking to bounce back after a defeat against Mumbai Indians Women in their opener, a result that exposed a few gaps but also offered glimpses of promise in a reshaped lineup. Led by Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi have embraced a fresh approach this season, backing a revamped squad built around youth and energy. Having finished close to the title in earlier editions, DC will be eager to turn potential into results and register their first win of the campaign today. ALSO READ: WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium Gujarat Giants Women, on the other hand, arrive with confidence after starting their season with a victory over UP Warriorz Women. Captain Ashleigh Gardner has a settled, experienced group at her disposal and will be keen to build consistency, something that eluded the franchise in previous seasons. With both teams keen to assert themselves early in the 2026 Women’s Premier League, today’s clash promises a competitive and engaging contest.

WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Alana King, N Sree Charani, Taniya Bhatia, Nandani Sharma

Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (w), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

WPL 2026 DC vs GG: LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for the opening match of WPL 2026 between DC’s Jemimah Rodrigues and GG’s Ashleigh Gardner will take place at 7 pm IST.

WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Live telecast

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants here.