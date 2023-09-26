Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

The Pakistan Cricket Board's statement requests 'stakeholders' to not add fuel to rumours on the matter

BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a statement expressing gratitude to the Indian government for issuing last-minute visas to its players, enabling them to participate in the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup.
 
According to the statement released via PCB's official page on X (formerly Twitter), the board was the last to apply for visas on September 19 and had submitted all requisite travel documents. The Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) assured PCB that the necessary credentials would be received by September 25.
 
Visa processing generally takes up to 30 days from the date of application; however, exceptions can be made for special or emergency cases.
 
According to media reports, Pakistan's cricket team had previously conveyed concerns to the ICC over visa delays. The team planned to travel to Hyderabad via Dubai and stay in Dubai for two days prior to their pre-tournament warm-up matches. A spokesperson from the PCB reportedly told Aljazeera that a team bonding session had to be cancelled due to the delay in receiving Indian visas.
 
The Indian Express reported that the development followed a letter from the PCB to the ICC, citing "inequitable treatment" towards Pakistan. The PCB stated, "There has been an extraordinary delay in obtaining clearance and securing Indian visas for the Pakistan team for the ICC World Cup. We have written to the ICC raising our concerns about inequitable treatment towards Pakistan and reminding them of their obligations for the World Cup."
 
The PCB's most recent post dispelled speculation by confirming that team members were instructed to collect their passports on late Monday evening, less than 48 hours before their departure.
 
"We would also request our stakeholders, particularly esteemed journalists, not to further speculate or add fuel to rumours on this matter," read the PCB statement.
 
The board extended special thanks to Secretary Jay Shah, along with BCCI and the Government of India, for their "prompt action".
 
Pakistan is slated to play its first pre-tournament warm-up matches in Hyderabad on September 29. A total of 18 players and 15 support staff are expected to travel to India for the forthcoming Cricket World Cup.
First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

