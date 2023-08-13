Statsguru: Nearly four out of five Indians are literate, shows govt data

Around the time the country gained independence, an average Indian could only expect to live to their early thirties, and more than 80 per cent of the population was illiterate. The period since then has seen average life expectancy increase to around 70 years. Nearly four out of five Indians are literate, according to government data (charts 1, 2).







Much of this has coincided with higher economic growth, aided by democratic accountability. The per capita net national income, broadly a measure of an average Indian’s earnings, has increased from Rs. 12,493 in 1950-51 to Rs. 98,374 in 2022-23 after adjusting for inflation. It was Rs. 34,107 in the 50th year of freedom from the British. Nevertheless, this only translates into a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9 per cent. The size of India’s economy is now 3.4 per cent of global gross domestic product. It was 2.7 per cent in 1960 and had declined to nearly 1.1 per cent in the early 1990s before the benefits of liberalisation kicked in (chart 3).

