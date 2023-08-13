Home / Economy / Analysis / Statsguru: Nearly four out of five Indians are literate, shows govt data

Statsguru: Nearly four out of five Indians are literate, shows govt data

One key reason for India's low growth is said to be low merchandise exports, which helped propel countries such as China and South Korea to prosperity

Anoushka Sawhney
Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Around the time the country gained independence, an average Indian could only expect to live to their early thirties, and more than 80 per cent of the population was illiterate. The period since then has seen average life expectancy increase to around 70 years. Nearly four out of five Indians are literate, according to government data (charts 1, 2).

 


Much of this has coincided with higher economic growth, aided by democratic accountability. The per capita net national income, broadly a measure of an average Indian’s earnings, has increased from Rs. 12,493 in 1950-51 to Rs. 98,374 in 2022-23 after adjusting for inflation. It was Rs. 34,107 in the 50th year of freedom from the British. Nevertheless, this only translates into a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9 per cent. The size of India’s economy is now 3.4 per cent of global gross domestic product. It was 2.7 per cent in 1960 and had declined to nearly 1.1 per cent in the early 1990s before the benefits of liberalisation kicked in (chart 3).
 

One key reason for India’s low growth is said to be low merchandise exports, which helped propel countries such as China and South Korea to prosperity. India’s share of global merchandise exports dropped to less than 0.5 per cent in the early 1980s. The pick-up since then has taken it to 1.8 per cent in 2022. This is still below the 2.2 per cent seen in 1948 (chart 4).
 

Economic growth has helped improve the availability of food grains and energy. The net availability of food grains had increased from 52.4 million tonnes in 1951 to 259.1 million tonnes in 2022 (chart 5), though malnourishment remained a problem.
 

Increased capacity addition in the power sector has helped keep the lights on with improved household connectivity to the grid. The availability of electricity was up from 18 kilowatt-hours to 1,255 kilowatt-hours in 2022 (chart 6).
 

Also Read

Statsguru: Six charts show an uncertain year amid global headwinds

Statsguru: Six charts explain RBI's annual earnings report for FY23

Statsguru: Six charts explain the UPI's emerging growth challenge

Statsguru: Six charts explain trouble in India's aviation sector is not new

Statsguru: 6 charts explain increasing sales of residential units in India

Fierce competition among new drug brands for share of India market

Mining an opportunity: Firm, transparent laws key to attract investments

US Fed hike on expected lines; RBI to take a balanced view: Analysts

Dilemma of multilateral finance: Scaling up capital from pvt sector crucial

PLI scheme incentive outgo could be less than Rs 40,000 crore by FY25

Topics :StatsGuruIndia Economic growth

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story