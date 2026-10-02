Inflation target should align with advanced economy average of 2%: Patra

There are several factors that need to be taken into account while deciding on the appropriate inflation target. One key factor is the time varying trend rate of inflation. If the target is set above this trend, monetary policy can become overly restrictive and depress growth. If the target is set below the trend, monetary policy will be unduly accommodative and produce bursts of high inflation. The time varying trend inflation rate is not directly observable. It has to be assessed from the structural characteristics of the economy. This has to be a continuous assessment as economies are slow to change structurally but they do change. To give an example, will the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution lower or raise the time varying trend rate of inflation? If AI is associated with economy wide productivity gains, it is possible that the trend rate of inflation will decline and so will the target rate of inflation. On the other hand, the massive investment boom associated with AI and the concentration of power in a few corporations can cause the time varying trend rate of inflation to be higher than now. If so, the target for inflation must be raised. It is important to bear in mind that if India has to become an advanced economy one day, its inflation target must align with the advanced economy average, which is 2 per cent today.