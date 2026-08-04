1991 marked a paradigm shift in industrial, trade policy: Jairam Ramesh

Now, I don’t want to get into the debate on the veracity of economic growth data. That is a separate issue. But it’s inexplicable to me that you can grow at 7 per cent with these rates of private investment. The central challenge in 1991 was not how to stimulate private investment, it was how we get our foreign exchange problem sorted. That problem is there today as well, but facing pressure on capital inflows when your forex reserves is $900 million and now when it is $690 billion is a completely different ballgame.

How to stimulate private investment has become the single most important element of any reform agenda today. It is completely puzzling to me that we are reporting such healthy growth rates with such low levels of investment. There is a lot of investment taking place, but it is the rate of investment that we are talking about. The short-term challenge is also that we have seen capital outflows, both FDI as well as on foreign portfolio investment, even before the current Iran war. Plus, the rupee and capital account have come under pressure. So, we have to shore up our dollar earnings by anywhere between $30 billion and $50 billion. I am glad that Modi has rediscovered the value of what the Singh government did in 2013, when Raghuram Rajan was the Reserve Bank of India governor, by introducing Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) accounts.