50,000 sq ft of space freed under special campaign: Mines ministry

Revenue of Rs 1.47 crore has been generated from scrap disposal, the ministry added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
The mines ministry on Saturday said 50,000 square feet of space has been freed under a special campaign and a revenue of Rs 1.47 crore has been generated from scrap disposal.

The ministry and its subordinate organisations have utilised the Special Campaign 3.0 for disposal of pending matters and emphasized on giving back to nature through creative and innovative ways, the ministry said in a release.

"Within the first three weeks of the campaign, the ministry has been ranked amongst the top ten for reviewing old physical files/records. It has achieved 100 per cent in easing of rules, processes, disposal of public grievances, inter-ministerial references and references received from state governments. Besides, 75 per cent of the targeted cleanliness campaigns have already been completed," it said.

The mines ministry has set targets for disposal of pending matters and stressed on giving back to nature through creative and innovative ways under the campaign.

Bird feeders and water pots have been installed, gardens with medicinal plants created, school girls have been sensitised about menstrual hygiene, it said.

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

