Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / At its lowest level in three years, German inflation eases to 2.5% in June

At its lowest level in three years, German inflation eases to 2.5% in June

Economists pay close attention to German inflation data, as the euro zone's biggest economy publishes its figures before the euro zone inflation data release

Germany Flag
Core inflation has fallen to 2.9 per cent in Germany. (Representative Image)
Reuters BERLIN
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
German inflation fell more than expected in June, resuming its downward trend after two consecutive months of increases.
 
Inflation eased to 2.5 per cent in June, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Monday.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 2.6 per cent, after a year-on-year increase in consumer prices of 2.8 per cent in May, based on data harmonised to compare with other European Union countries.
 
In March, inflation in Europe's largest economy slackened to 2.3 per cent, its lowest level since June 2021.
 
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell to 2.9 per cent from 3.0 per cent in May.
 
Economists pay close attention to German inflation data, as the euro zone's biggest economy publishes its figures before the euro zone inflation data release, expected on Tuesday.
 
Euro zone inflation is expected at 2.5 per cent in June, down from 2.6 per cent in the previous month, according to economists polled by Reuters.

In Germany, fewer companies intend to raise their prices than in the previous month, according to a survey by the Ifo institute published on Monday.
 
The inflation rate is therefore likely to continue its slow decline and fall below the 2 per cent mark in August for the first time since March 2021, said Timo Wollmershaeuser, head of forecasts at Ifo.


 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cloaked Audis, covert CEO meeting: How VW's $5 bn Rivian bet transpired

Germany confirms Rdiger strained hamstring ahead of Euro 2024 last-16 game

Bayer, Solynta partner to roll out hybrid potato seeds in Kenya, India

German business sentiment unexpectedly darkens in June: Ifo Institute

Hungary forward Barnabas Varga stable after injury against Scotland

Topics :InflationGermanyEuropeEuropean Union

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story