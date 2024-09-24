CCI's latest merger overhaul may push deal timelines, increase filings

The latest combination regulations have transformed the current merger landscape in India, bringing within their purview a deal value threshold and criteria for substantial business operations in India in what experts have termed the “single largest overhaul of the Indian merger control regime.”

While the amendments usher in some welcome changes for the industry, including shorter timelines for the assessment of combinations and the availability of hearings before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) upon request during the merger review process, many experts believe it may pose a hurdle for ongoing deals and increase the workload of the CCI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



“The Combination Regulations have clarified that the amended provisions would apply to ongoing deals which are to be consummated, wholly or partly, after 10 September 2024. This would impact lostop dates for transactions where definitive documents have been signed but closing is yet to occur,” said Nisha Uberoi, Partner & Chair - Competition Law, JSA Advocates & Solicitors.

The introduction of the Deal Value Threshold, which is sector-agnostic, a lower threshold of ‘control’ and a narrower scope of minority acquisition exemptions is likely to result in a significant spike in the number of transactions notifiable to the CCI. Experts feel that these changes will also require massive capacity enhancement at the CCI.



According to the new regulations notified by the CCI on 10 September, any transaction where the “deal value” exceeds Rs 2,000 crore would be notifiable for the CCI’s approval, provided that the target entity has “substantial business operations” in India. To determine the value of the deal, the CCI will look at all forms of consideration, including share swaps, non-compete fees, call options, and earn-outs, for a period of two years prior to the transaction.

Previously, the CCI would consider only assets and turnover as criteria for the requirement of approvals for mergers and acquisitions. By bringing the deal value threshold within the ambit of the Competition Act, the government has tried to capture mergers that may otherwise evade scrutiny under traditional asset- or turnover-based thresholds.



With the introduction of the DVT, India joins a number of jurisdictions such as the US, Germany, Austria, and South Korea, whose merger control regimes include a value of transaction test with a local nexus requirement.

This would help the CCI capture the potential impact of acquisitions of small but competitively significant companies, regardless of their current financial metrics, particularly in the tech space.

According to experts, the immediate impact of this notification will be felt on deals in the digital sector, pharmaceuticals, power, and commodities – which earlier could avail of the target exemption but will now need to notify.



“The transition provisions could have been more happily worded to allow some time for parties to plan transaction closing. This will be a setback to some transactions because they would need to prepare a filing and present it for approval to the CCI and obviously did not factor this into deal timelines,” said Avaantika Kakkar, Partner and Head - Competition Law, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

While the de minimis exemption limit has now been raised by the CCI, if the deal value threshold is crossed, the de minimis target exemption becomes unavailable. In March this year, the CCI revised the de minimis thresholds – the minimum value for which CCI approval is required for mergers – from Rs 350 crore to Rs 450 crore for assets, and from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,250 crore for turnover.



The regulations also redefine ‘control’ to include ‘material influence’, broaden the scope of exempted combinations, and establish more stringent criteria for exemptions under the ordinary course of business.

Competition lawyers said the exemption rules and the DVT are practically a new regime, but there will be a few months of settling in, and clarity will build with precedents at the CCI. They said the exemption rules may result in the CCI focusing on the most relevant transactions, although it is likely that more transactions will have to be notified to the CCI.

The rationale for introducing more nuanced exemptions seems to be to balance regulatory oversight with the need to facilitate ease of doing business.



“By providing clearer rules on exemptions, the CCI aims to ensure that only transactions with a significant competitive impact are reviewed, while those with minimal impact can proceed without undue regulatory burden. This nuanced approach helps focus regulatory efforts on substantial transactions and aligns with international best practices,” said Prithiviraj Senthil Nathan, Partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

As more transactions become notifiable, the CCI will need to streamline its processes to handle the higher volume of filings efficiently, which could be challenging for an understaffed Commission to manage effectively.

“It is critical for the CCI to take a pragmatic approach and not be overly conservative, as a conservative view would result in too many filings, which would significantly burden the CCI’s resources,” said Shweta Shroff Chopra, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.