Fresh formal hirings increase in July by 2.5% to 1.05 million: EPFO data

The number of monthly fresh formal hirings increased in July, signalling a recovery in the formal labour market.

In July, the number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) increased by 2.6 per cent to 1.05 million from 1.02 in June, according to the latest monthly payroll data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Monday.



The EPFO data is considered crucial as only the formal workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws.

Of the total 1.05 million new EPF subscribers in July, the share of young people belonging to the 18-25 age group also slightly increased to 59.4 per cent (625,000) from June, when 59.1 per cent (606,000) of new subscribers were in this age group. This is crucial because subscribers in this age group are usually first-timers in the labour market, thus reflecting its robustness.