Central, state ministers unveil India Pavilion at WEF's Davos summit

Chief Ministers, and central and state ministers jointly inaugurated the India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s annual summit at Davos in Switzerland, and held meetings with top executives of multinational companies on Tuesday, a day that was marked by discussions on the challenges that artificial intelligence (AI) poses to societies and economies.

The WEF released a report, Blueprint for Intelligent Economies, developed in collaboration with KPMG, which said that a global challenge would be to ensure that AI’s benefits are shared equitably. The WEF outlined nine strategic objectives designed to support every stage of the AI journey — innovation, development, deployment, and adoption at national, regional, and global levels.

According to a press statement from the Andhra Pradesh government, CM N Chandrababu Naidu participated in a roundtable with Google on “AI for Good: Shaping a Smarter, Sustainable Tomorrow”. Naidu also held meetings with LG Chem Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shin Hak Cheol, Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc, and others to discuss investment opportunities in his state.

His Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy was present at the inauguration of the India Pavilion along with Union ministers Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary and Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev. They formally declared open the Telangana Pavilion as well, followed by a discussion on various projects where Telangana could set an example for India, a state government release said. Reddy was scheduled to meet the CEOs of several top companies. The state received ~40,232 crore investments during the Davos visit last year and the government is hopeful of attracting major investments this year as well, the release said.

Speaking at the launch of an economic taskforce on “Swarna Andhra by 2047” at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Naidu said India has got the right leader at the right time in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that he will take the country to the top across various economic and social parameters. Naidu also announced setting up of a Centre of Global Leadership on Competitiveness in partnership with the CII. Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran, who was present at the event, said it's his honour to become co-chair of the economic taskforce on Swarna Andhra by 2047.

According to a PTI report from Davos, the Kerala industries minister said his government is inviting companies for the Invest Kerala Global Summit to be held next month. It is a first for Kerala to set up a pavilion in Davos and the aim is to invite potential investors to Invest Kerala Global Summit, Rajeev said.

In her special address at the WEF, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the first trip of her new Commission will be to India. "The first trip of my new Commission will be to India. Together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we want to upgrade the strategic partnership with the largest country and democracy in the world,” she said.