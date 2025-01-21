Donald Trump lays out trade policy, targets countries with trade surplus

After assuming office as the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump laid out a protectionist ‘America First Trade Policy,’ including the imposition of global ‘supplemental tariffs’ to address ‘unfair and unbalanced trade.’ He also threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on BRICS countries, including India, if the bloc attempts to reduce reliance on the US dollar for global trade.

During his campaign, Trump had proposed imposing a flat tariff rate of around 10 per cent on all goods entering the US, regardless of their country of origin.

A memorandum issued on Monday called for a review of existing trade agreements and measures to counter currency manipulation by trade partners. An External Revenue Service (ERS) is also being set up to collect tariffs, duties, and other foreign-related revenues.

“The Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury and the United States Trade Representative, shall investigate the causes of our country’s large and persistent annual trade deficits in goods, as well as the economic and national security implications and risks resulting from such deficits, and recommend appropriate measures, such as a global supplemental tariff or other policies, to remedy such deficits,” the memorandum stated.

As of now, Trump has outlined plans to impose high tariffs only on Mexico and Canada. The US is considering a 25 per cent tariff on imports from its two neighbouring countries starting February 1, Trump told reporters in a briefing.

While India has not been targeted so far, New Delhi is closely monitoring the policy announcements from the US. Trump, during his first term, often pointed out the bilateral trade surplus India enjoys, calling it a "tariff king." Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to meet industry representatives and exporters on January 30 to discuss, among other issues, the tariffs the US plans to impose and strategies to deal with potential disruptions.

Also Read

“We expect that the US will impose tariffs on China. For India, past experience suggests that India has broadened its export market and moved towards value-added exports. Thus, even if tariffs are imposed in a limited manner, India might be impacted but not significantly in the long run,” said an SBI Research report.

Ajai Sahai, director-general (DG) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said it remains to be seen whether the US will proceed with the across-the-board imposition of additional tariffs to generate revenue and provide greater protection.

“In case that happens, it will be based on the principle of most-favoured nation, which means every country will be subjected to the same tariff. So that may not be an issue,” Sahai said, adding that there is little clarity on whether India will be particularly targeted.

Trump has not yet announced higher tariffs on China, although he mentioned a 10 per cent tariff hike over a month ago. The memorandum stated that the US government would review the Economic and Trade Agreement with China and, based on the findings, impose tariffs or other relevant measures.

Ajay Srivastava, former trade official and founder of the Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said that despite past tariff measures, the US lost the trade war with China (2017–23) as imports were routed through duty-free channels such as Mexico and Vietnam.

Separately, Trump reiterated his threat to the 10-member BRICS grouping with a 100 per cent tariff if the bloc takes steps to replace the US dollar in global trade.

“If the BRICS nations want to do that, that’s okay, but we are going to put at least a 100 per cent tariff on the business they do with the United States,” Trump told reporters.