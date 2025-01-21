Possibility of more US energy coming to India, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday highlighted the possibility of increased energy exports from the United States to India, as the new administration under President Donald Trump announced plans to maximise oil and gas production.

"The number of India's oil suppliers has already gone up from 27 to 39, and if more oil comes in, this is something that we welcome," Puri said on the sidelines of an auto industry event here.

On Tuesday, Trump declared a national energy emergency, granting him broad powers to ease environmental restrictions on energy infrastructure and projects, and simplifying permitting for new transmission and pipeline infrastructure. He also signed an executive order to resume processing export permit applications for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects. A long-time supporter of fracking and higher crude production, Trump has indicated plans to raise US oil exports to record levels and use the proceeds to pay off the national debt.

Trump's policy shift is being seen as a net positive for India's energy security, particularly its crude oil import scenario, according to Petroleum Ministry officials. Crude volumes from the United States may rise significantly from April onwards as the Trump administration removes export barriers and authorises natural gas quotas, officials said. US shale oil is expected to serve as an alternative to India's heavy reliance on Russian crude, which is currently under sanctions.

"The US is strongly positioned to expand its crude supplies to India. Despite the Biden administration's focus on transitioning to cleaner fuels, the US has remained the fifth-largest source of crude for India for two consecutive years, dropping a position since FY22," an official said. The US ranked as the fifth-largest crude supplier to India in the first eight months of FY24-25, according to Commerce Department data.

Asian buyers of US oil are expected to benefit from more opportunities to import competitively priced crude, analysts noted. America's domestic production has continued to grow rapidly, intensifying competition with suppliers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). "With growth in US crude production and exports, the US will continue to compete with OPEC exporters in Asia while targeting European refiners and developing new markets in Africa and Latin America," said Benjamin Tang, head of liquid bulk at S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

Also Read

Imports of LNG from the US may also rise. In January last year, the Joe Biden administration announced a temporary pause on pending decisions regarding LNG exports to nations without a free trade agreement (FTA) with the US until the Department of Energy could update its underlying analyses for authorisations. India does not have an FTA with the US.

The US is the largest LNG exporter globally, with shipments expected to double by the end of this decade. Data from the US Energy Information Administration (IEA) shows that LNG shipments to India rose sharply from early 2020 as the Covid pandemic hit. Monthly traded volumes peaked at 28,259 million cubic feet in May 2021 before declining. As of October 2023, volumes stood at 13,698 million cubic feet, after which the IEA discontinued publishing monthly data.

Sanctions on Russia

Discussions on a term deal for crude oil purchases from Russia have stalled due to the latest sanctions on Russia, Petroleum Ministry sources told Business Standard last week. A consortium of state-owned refiners was in talks for a term deal with Russia. Crude oil from Russia is typically purchased at spot prices, while long-term contracts are reserved for India's traditional import sources in West Asia. Spot purchases allow refineries to access different grades of oil that may not otherwise be available.

However, sanctions on Russian oil and gas entities imposed by the United States earlier this month have paused these discussions.