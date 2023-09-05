Home / Economy / News / Coal dispatch grows 6% to over 324 MT during Apr-Aug: Coal ministry

Coal dispatch grows 6% to over 324 MT during Apr-Aug: Coal ministry

Coal dispatch to the power sector was at 306.70 MT during the year-ago period, the Ministry of Coal said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Coal dispatch to the power sector increased 6 per cent to 324.5 million during the April-August period of the current fiscal, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Coal dispatch to the power sector was at 306.70 MT during the year-ago period, the Ministry of Coal said.

"Coal dispatch to the power sector from April to August amounted to 324.5 MT, a growth of 5.8 per cent compared to 306.7 MT in corresponding period of the previous year," it said.

As on August 31, the overall coal stock position at mines, thermal power plants and transit was 86 MT compared to 68.76 MT a year ago, an increase of over 25 per cent.

"This higher coal stock position indicates commitment of maintaining ample supply, and highlights effective stock management strategies and operational efficiency," the ministry said.

The ministry further said there has been a 53.13 per cent decline in the import of thermal coal for blending to 9 MT in the April-August period from 19.2 MT a year ago.

This underscores the government's commitment to prioritise domestic production and achieve self-sufficiency in coal supply, the statement said.

Thermal power generation increased 6.58 per cent to 517.34 billion units (BU) in April-August 2023 compared to 485.42 BU during the corresponding period last year.

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

