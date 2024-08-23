Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Engineering exports register 3.6% growth in July amid global challenges

Engineering exports register 3.6% growth in July amid global challenges

The Engineering Export Promotion body EEPC India chairman Arun Kumar Garodia said the engineering goods exports were USD 9.04 billion in July 2024, compared to USD 8.72 billion a year ago month

With exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equal
Engineering exports to Bangladesh fell 11.8 per cent year-on-year to USD 153.78 million in July 2024, as against USD 174.35 million in the year-ago month, EEPC said in a statement.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 8:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Despite a challenging global environment, India's engineering goods exports continued their upward trajectory in July with a 3.6 per cent year-on-year growth, reflecting the sector's resilience, EEPC said on Friday.

The Engineering Export Promotion body EEPC India chairman Arun Kumar Garodia said the engineering goods exports were $9.04 billion in July 2024, compared to $8.72 billion a year ago month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, exports to countries like Bangladesh and Russia recorded a decline during the month under review.

"The sector's cumulative exports for the April-July period also witnessed a healthy 4.18 per cent increase to $36.97 billion," Garodia said.

Engineering exports to Bangladesh fell 11.8 per cent year-on-year to $153.78 million in July 2024, as against $174.35 million in the year-ago month, EEPC said in a statement.

The value of engineering exports to Russia declined 26.8 per cent in July this year to $90.39 million from $123.55 million in the same month last year, it said.

More From This Section

Govt proposes stricter seat belt regulations to boost road safety from 2025

Odisha's unemployment rate at 3.9%, situation worse in urban areas: Govt

Stats ministry to work closely with states on local GDP numbers: Secretary

Peak power demand to grow by 15GW per year for next 6 years, says govt

US top trading partner, China trade deficit highest in Jan-Jun 2024: GTRI

While acknowledging the headwinds such as high freight rates, protectionism, and weak demand in certain markets, Garodia expressed optimism about the industry's ability to navigate these challenges.

He expressed optimism about the government's supportive measures, including the Union Budget's focus on MSMEs and exports, as well as the ongoing negotiations for free trade agreements with key partners like the UK and the EU.

"These initiatives will provide significant impetus to the engineering exports sector," Garodia added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Airbus faces criminal probe in Britain over potential export control breach

Exports from Gujarat to Bhutan increase by 52% to $21.98 mn in five years

India's trade deficit narrows in June; exports fall to 7-month low

India's car exports grow by 18.6% in Q1; domestic sales remain flat

DGFT proposes review in export obligation period for certain sectors

Topics :Exportstrade

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story