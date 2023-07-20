First-ever "Credit Guarantee Scheme" for livestock sector; details here

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying (DAHD) has introduced the ‘Credit Guarantee Scheme’ under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) to support the Livestock sector's Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) without the need for collateral security.

Objectives of scheme

The scheme aims to strengthen the credit delivery system and ensure smooth access to finance for entrepreneurs engaged in the Livestock sector.

The main objective is to encourage lenders to focus on the viability of projects and provide credit facilities based on the primary security of the assets being financed. By providing access to financial assistance, it promotes investments in various areas of the livestock sector, such as dairy and meat processing, animal feed plants, breed improvement technology, waste management, and veterinary vaccine and drug manufacturing facilities.





Also Read: Centre's livestock draft Bill 2023 sets the cat among the pigeons With this scheme, the participation of MSMEs in the Livestock sector is expected to increase, leading to improved credit flow and bolstering the overall rural economy.

Funding

The DAHD has set up a credit guarantee fund trust of Rs 750 crore, which will cover up to 25 per cent of credit facilities extended to eligible MSMEs by lending institutions.

The trust, formed in partnership with NAB Sanrakshan Trustee Company Private Ltd, a subsidiary of NABARD , ensures credit guarantee for MSMEs under the AHIDF scheme. This initiative enhances the number of MSME units benefiting from the AHIDF scheme and strengthens the ecosystem for collateral-free credit from banks.

Key features include:

Interest subvention of three per cent

Loan of up to 90 per cent of the total project cost from any Scheduled Bank, National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

Who is eligible for the scheme?

The scheme targets underserved sections of society, including first-generation entrepreneurs and underprivileged individuals, who often lack collateral security for their ventures.





Also Read: India ranks first, contributes 24% of global milk production: Govt to LS Eligible MSMEs can also take advantage of the scheme.

How can this be accessed?

The credit guarantee portal has been developed as a "rule based B2B portal." The portal is a user-friendly platform that allows eligible lending institutions to enroll under the scheme, issue/renew credit guarantee covers, and handle claims.

More information on this can be found on the DAHD website: https://ahidf.udyamimitra.in/