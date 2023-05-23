From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

As the economy has expanded the demand for imports has shot up. Due to its peculiar geography, the nation needs to import most of what it needs including even stones. It is the largest importer of crushed stones in the world, buying those from India, Bhutan and Turkey. The demand for other consumer goods has also shot up and these also need imports just at the time when the country is graduating out of the league of least developed nations — the deadline in FY26. The central bank, due to the foreign exchange crisis, has instituted strict controls on letters of credit for imports. Such letters for capital machinery were down by 54 per cent and 30 per cent for materials like stones, in the July to February period, hurting economic recovery.

Bangladesh seems to be suffering acute growing pains. At one level the economy has done impressively well over the past few years growing as the IMF noted this month. “Against a challenging economic backdrop, Bangladesh remains one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region. However, persistent inflationary pressures, elevated volatility of global financial conditions, and slowdown in major advanced trading partners continue to weigh on growth, foreign currency reserves, and the Taka”.