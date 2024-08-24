Govt approves Unified Pension Scheme, to benefit 2.3 mn central employees

The UPS, approved by the Cabinet gives assured pension, family pension and assured minimum pension to government employees:

"Today the Union Cabinet has approved Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for government employees providing for the assured pension...50% assured pension is the first pillar of the scheme...second pillar will be assured family pension...About 23 lakh employees of the central government would benefit from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)...There will be an option for the employees to opt between NPS and UPS...," announced Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ahead of assembly elections in one state and a Union Territory this year.