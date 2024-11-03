Decision on limited Gati Shakti data access for private sector soon

A high-level government panel is expected to soon take a call on allowing limited sharing of the Gati Shakti National Masterplan data with the private sector, a person aware of the matter said.

The Empowered Group of Secretaries, chaired by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, is expected to meet soon (in November) and is likely to give the final approval. “An approval is expected since most government departments and ministries are on board with the decision on limited data sharing with the private sector,” the person cited above told Business Standard.

Currently, only state and central government ministries and departments can access the digital portal for detailed planning and timely implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

The masterplan portal contains extensive data related to India’s social and economic infrastructure. The three-year old comprehensive digital platform brings together key ministries, including railways, highways, shipping, coal, among others, to enable integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. The larger idea is to improve connectivity, enhance Indian businesses’ competitiveness, attract foreign investments and boost economic growth. Over the past two years, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has been holding inter-ministerial meetings and extensive consultations with various government departments and ministries on the matter. Of the 43 departments that have uploaded data on the portal, the majority are willing to share their data, but in a limited capacity. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, a key stakeholder due to concerns around data security, has also been consulted, the person cited above said.

The idea behind allowing private players access to the national masterplan is to help them in executing infrastructure projects, depending on the extent of data shared. However, preparing protocols for private users’ access will be essential, considering security concerns. Integrated approach > Currently, only state and central govt ministries, departments can access the Gati Shakti National Masterplan portal As of now, more than 1,530 layers of information have been uploaded on the national masterplan, including crucial information ranging from rail, port and port connectivity, gas pipelines, optic fibre across the country to land records, which may include personal data as well.