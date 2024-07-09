Increase participation in financial inclusion schemes: FinMin to pvt banks

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Tuesday told private banks to increase their participation in financial inclusion schemes.

DFS Secretary Vivek Joshi chaired a meeting with senior executives of private sector banks to review the progress and performance of financial inclusion schemes, including PM SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma, and Jan Samarth Portal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the press statement of the Finance Ministry, Joshi also reviewed the progress under various financial inclusion schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Stand Up India, PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), and PM Vishwakarma.