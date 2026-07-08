India, Asean step up FTA review after missing 2025 deadline for talks

Having missed the 2025 deadline, negotiators from India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) have directed their teams to expedite the finalisation of pending chapters in the review of the existing free trade agreement (FTA) as talks run behind schedule.

The ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Joint Committee urged the sub-committees to speed up negotiations during the 13th AITIGA Joint Committee meeting, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Joint Committee provided strategic guidance to the sub-committees in their respective areas of work and urged them to expedite the finalisation of the outstanding chapters under the AITIGA review," the commerce ministry said in a statement on the Joint Committee meeting, which is under way in New Delhi.

The five-day meeting, which began on Monday, will conclude on Friday. "To maintain the momentum of negotiations, the sub-committees were assigned time-bound deliverables and encouraged to work closely towards achieving tangible outcomes within the agreed timelines," the ministry said. According to the statement, meetings of three of the eight sub-committees under the AITIGA Joint Committee are also being held on the sidelines of the ongoing meeting. These include the sub-committees on customs procedures and trade facilitation, national treatment and market access, and rules of origin. Concluding the review of the AITIGA, which came into force in 2010, remains a key priority for New Delhi as it seeks to address its widening trade imbalance with the Asean bloc. Since the agreement was implemented, India's imports from Asean have nearly quadrupled, while its exports have not even doubled over the past 16 years.

India's trade deficit with Asean widened to more than $50 billion in 2025 from a little over $5 billion in 2009, the year before the FTA came into effect. Meanwhile, trade experts argue that India should focus on improving its export competitiveness rather than seeking to narrow the trade deficit through the FTA review alone. "The objective of an FTA review is typically to deepen trade liberalisation, not restrict it. India's trade deficit with many FTA partners tends to widen because its import duties are generally higher than those of its partners, giving them a greater tariff advantage once the agreement comes into force," said Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).