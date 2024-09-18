Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India becomes 6th largest market in MSCI ACWI, tops emerging markets list

India becomes 6th largest market in MSCI ACWI, tops emerging markets list

China's weight has fallen by half since peaking in early 2021, while India's has more than doubled during this period

growth gdp economy
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India has become the sixth-largest market in the MSCI All Country World Investable Market Index (ACWI IMI), surpassing China and narrowly behind France. For the first time, India is now the largest emerging market (EM) in the gauge that tracks the performance of global capital markets. At the end of August, India’s weightage in the MSCI ACWI IMI stood at 2.35 per cent, 11 basis points more than China, which is at 2.24 per cent. France has just 3 basis points more weightage than India.

The MSCI ACWI IMI index encompasses stocks in the large- and mid-cap space. It is a spinoff of the more widely followed MSCI ACWI Index, which has only large- and mid-cap representation. India still lags behind China in this index, with a weightage of 2.07 per cent compared to 2.41 per cent for neighbouring China as of September 16.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


According to analysts, India's top weighting in the MSCI ACWI IMI index may not significantly impact passive inflows, as the index is tracked by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with relatively modest assets of less than $2 billion. However, getting the top EM and sixth-largest weightage tag in the index is expected to provide a substantial image boost, enhancing the country's investment attractiveness and reputation.

In a note, Jonathan Garner, chief equity strategist for Asia and EM at Morgan Stanley, said, "India will continue to gain share due to market outperformance, new issuance, and liquidity improvements."

China's weight has fallen by half since peaking in early 2021, while India’s has more than doubled during this period.

“India's nominal GDP growth rate is running in the low teens currently, which is more than 3x that of China. This is generating a profoundly divergent operating and earnings growth environment for companies between the two geographies,” he added.

More From This Section

Telangana launches new MSME policy, plans to spend Rs 4,000 crore

Size of Indian economy can easily double by 2030: NITI CEO Subrahmanyam

Russian insurance shores up oil exports to top buyer India, shows data

India plans to keep buying cheap Russian oil, says Hardeep Singh Puri

West Bengal economy performs poorly over several decades: EAC-PM paper


In August, India also overtook China to become the top weight in the MSCI EM IMI for the first time. The combined weightage of domestic stocks in the MSCI EM IMI index is 22.27 per cent, while that of India’s larger neighbour is almost 70 basis points lower at 21.58 per cent.

This is despite China’s total market cap of $8.14 trillion being over 60 per cent greater than India’s $5.03 trillion, according to Bloomberg data.

The MSCI EM IMI index is tracked by passive funds with assets under management of about $125 billion. The main MSCI EM index, however, is tracked by funds with assets of $500 billion.

In the pan-Asia and EM portfolios, Morgan Stanley has the largest overweight on India and Japan at 150 basis points each. At the same time, the brokerage is 150 basis points underweight on China.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India overtakes China for first time ever in key MSCI equities index

India becomes top weight in MSCI EM Index, surpassing China for first time

MSCI inclusion may attract $250 mn inflows in Adani Energy Solutions

India just shy of top-weight China in the MSCI EM index after rejig

Is HDFC Bank stock a good bet after MSCI August Review? What analysts say

Topics :MSCIIndia china trade

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story