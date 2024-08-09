India likely to surpass China in two-wheeler market share in CY24

India is projected to surpass China and catapult into becoming the world's largest two-wheeler nation in CY24, according to Counterpoint Research.

In CY24, India, with a global two-wheeler market share of 35 per cent, will take the top spot just ahead of China at 34 per cent. In CY23, China, with a global market share of 37 per cent, was well ahead of India at 32 per cent.

The projections are based on both electric as well as ICE-powered two-wheelers.

From India in CY23 the biggest player in the global two-wheeler sweepstakes was Hero Motocorp with a market share of 9 per cent, making it the second-largest two-wheeler brand after Honda (which is far ahead at 29 per cent). Bajaj Auto and TVS were neck-to-neck at 5 per cent each, hitting the fifth spot behind Yadea of China and Yamaha of Japan.