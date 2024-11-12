India looks to establish standardised negotiation process for trade deals

Amid negotiations and renegotiations of a flurry of free trade agreements (FTAs), India is now considering a streamlined FTA negotiating strategy, reviving an idea first mooted almost a decade ago.

Discussions to roll out a standard operating procedure (SOP) for FTA negotiations started back then after India signed pacts with key neighbouring countries and was also in discussions with some developed nations to strike similar deals.

It was also felt that an SOP would act like a guidance document and help in creating an institutional memory for future negotiations. While bureaucrats at the department of commerce held intense discussions over the next three-four years, the SOPs did not see the light of the day, primarily due to a lack of internal consensus between the involved parties.

Now, the idea seems to be making a comeback against the backdrop of India signing four trade pacts within a span of the three years–between 2021 and 2024– with Mauritius, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Australia, and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). “The SOP will act like a guiding document, especially for new negotiators, where they will be able to decipher the detailed overview as well as the step-by-step process in FTA negotiations. The document is broadly ready,” a senior government official told Business Standard. While Cabinet approval may not be required before releasing the document, it is learnt that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will have the final word on the strategy.

Government officials also say that the need for a negotiating strategy for FTAs is crucial, given India’s past FTA experience with South Korea, ASEAN, where government officials believe that the India’s wasn’t a net gainer. In fact, even the recently signed trade deal with the UAE hasn’t resulted in large gains for India. In all these cases, India’s trade deficit with these countries have only widened after signing of the pact, along with other challenges such as non-tariff barriers post implementation of the agreement. That apart, India also needs to be wary of the rising imports from China and whether FTAs signed by India are being used to route goods from there to India, they said.

Meanwhile, India has been in discussions with at least half a dozen countries for similar trade and investment pacts. And then there is the growing importance of sustainability and issues such as government procurement, labour, and digital trade being a part of modern trade deals. Given past experience, all of these issues seem to have galvanised the need for a focused strategy on FTA negotiations. The fresh SOP aims to capture Indian trade negotiators’ experience and provide guidance towards both the launch and conclusion of FTAs. India is also trying to capture global best practices, as implemented by trade blocs such as the European Union (EU), and countries such as Australia. It could also include the way forward and point strategy towards regional agreements such as the US-led Indo Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

Unlike other nations, India doesn’t have a dedicated body of trade and legal experts for negotiating trade agreements. In India’s case, FTAs are negotiated by bureaucrats who head the negotiating team. This poses a challenge of continuity since these officials are typically transferred to other government departments within three-four years, on average. On the other hand, negotiating an FTA can be an elaborate, time-consuming process and may take years to materialise. Trade experts said that firming up an SOP could be a step in the right direction, however, it can help but only to a certain extent considering the dynamic nature of negotiations. They also flagged lack of transparency in the negotiating process.

“An SOP can add as much value to trade negotiators as training manuals help an aviation pilot. More critical is the long hours of on-the-job training and real-time experience,” a trade expert said on condition of anonymity. Agneshwar Sen, Partner, Tax and Economic Policy (International Trade) at EY India said that the pact needs to be reviewed at regular intervals in order to maximise gains from any given trade agreement. For instance, earlier this year, India and the four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries signed a deal which could be instrumental in India receiving $100 billion as foreign direct investment (FDI) over the next 15 years and creating a million jobs. “To ensure this happens, there should be a periodic review of such commitments by setting up committees to monitor that the investment goals are being met. In case this is a success, we can use this model for trade and investment agreements with other countries. These elements should be part of the SOP,” Sen said.

Similarly, in case of a sudden surge in import of items from the FTA partner country, the proposed SOP should outline the mechanism on how a prompt response to address such a situation can be taken. “We have seen that in the case of India-UAE CEPA. There has been a surge in the import of precious metals such as silver and platinum, and even food items such as dates. India should be able to react quickly to this and prevent disruptions in the domestic market” Sen pointed out. Way forward It is because of its not-so-pleasant experiences with FTAs that India is going slow and recalibrating its strategy to ensure it can maximise trade and investment gains from such pacts.

For example, India has been in talks for over two years now for an FTA with countries such as Peru, Oman, United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU), Canada, Israel, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). To be fair, though, in some of these cases the launch of negotiations didn’t happen due to a lack of common ground or political issues. Barring proposed FTAs with large and strategically important nations such as the UK (United Kingdom), the European Union (EU), and Maldives, India has for the time being slowed down the pace of negotiations with countries such as Peru and Oman. The idea is to get back to the negotiations once India firms up its guidelines on FTAs.