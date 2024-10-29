India's domestic gold reserves rise to 60% of total holdings, says RBI data

The domestic holding of gold reserves increased to 60 per cent of total holdings as of September 30, up from 50 per cent at the end of March, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI’s Half-Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves indicated that gold held domestically rose by more than 100 metric tonnes between April and September, reaching 510.46 metric tonnes from 408 metric tonnes at the end of March.

As of September 30, the RBI held a total of 854.73 metric tonnes of gold, up from 822.10 metric tonnes at the end of the previous financial year.

Of this, 324.01 metric tonnes were held in custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), and 20.26 metric tonnes were held as gold deposits.

In the last five years, RBI gold reserves have increased from 618 metric tonnes to 854 metric tonnes.

In value terms, the proportion of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves rose from 8.15 per cent in March 2024 to approximately 9.32 per cent in September 2024, the report said.

In the first half of the current financial year, India’s total reserves expanded by $59 billion. The foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high of $704.9 billion on September 27, 2024, before slightly declining to $690.4 billion as of October 11.

During 2024 (up to October 11), India's reserves saw a net increase of $68 billion, positioning the country as the second-largest accumulator of foreign reserves, behind only China, among major reserve-holding nations. These reserves are sufficient to cover 11.8 months of imports and exceed 101 per cent of the country's total external debt as of the end of June 2024. Import cover is a crucial trade indicator reflecting reserve adequacy, which strengthened alongside the increase in foreign exchange reserves.

The net forward asset (payable) of the RBI stood at $14.58 billion at the end of September 2024.

The report also indicated that as of the end of the second quarter, total Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) stood at $617.07 billion. Of this, $515.30 billion was invested in securities, $60.11 billion was deposited with other central banks and the BIS, and the remaining $41.66 billion was held in deposits with overseas commercial banks.