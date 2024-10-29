Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI's domestically-held gold reserves jump 510.46 MT by end-September

RBI's domestically-held gold reserves jump 510.46 MT by end-September

As of end-September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held 854.73 metric tonnes of gold, compared to 822.10 metric tonnes at the end of March

Gold
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
The total quantum of gold being held by India's central bank in its foreign exchange reserves rose by the end of September, while the proportion of the yellow metal held domestically also jumped sharply, according to a half-year forex reserves management report on Tuesday.

As of end-September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held 854.73 metric tonnes of gold, compared to 822.10 metric tonnes at the end of March.

The proportion of gold held domestically rose to 510.46 metric tonnes as of Sept. 30, against 408.31 metric tonnes at the end of the previous quarter, the RBI said.

"In value terms (USD), the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased from 8.15% as at end-March 2024 to about 9.32% as at end-September 2024," the report said.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

