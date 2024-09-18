India's economic growth stands out globally, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said India is standing out globally in terms of economic growth and will continue to do so in the next few years.

"We are much better off than many other countries, even advanced ones, who today are struggling to grow. We are standing out as an economy growing at the fastest rate in the last few years, this year, and the next few years as well, for which we can make predictions," Sitharaman said while launching the NPS (National Pension Scheme) Vatsalya Scheme, which will allow parents to save for their children's future by investing in a pension account. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sitharaman’s comment comes at a time when Goldman Sachs and Citigroup cut China’s 2024 growth forecast to 4.7 per cent against the Chinese government’s target of 5 per cent growth. India’s exports to China contracted by 22.4 per cent in August.

The Indian economy grew by 8.2 per cent in 2023-24. The Economic Survey 2023-24, tabled in Parliament in July, projected the economy to clock 6.5-7 per cent growth this financial year.

Through NPS Vatsalya, Sitharaman said, children will benefit from the kind of returns that regular NPS funds generate over the long term. “My appeal to all parents is when you attend a birthday party of a child, you can take cakes or other gifts, but money to invest in NPS Vatsalya will also be a form of gift. It will be a lifelong contribution to the child’s future," she added.

NPS Vatsalya was announced in the FY25 Budget presented in July. Parents can subscribe to NPS Vatsalya online or by visiting a bank or post office. The minimum contribution to open a Vatsalya account is Rs 1,000. Subscribers will have to contribute Rs 1,000 annually thereafter.

More From This Section

The scheme is an extension of the already existing NPS to children. In the last 10 years, NPS has gained 1.86 crore subscribers, with Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 13 trillion.

Children below the age of 18 years can open an NPS Vatsalya account, which will automatically convert to a regular NPS account upon reaching 18 years of age. Pension will be available from the account only upon attainment of 60 years of age.

Many lenders, including ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, have joined hands with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to launch NPS Vatsalya.

ICICI Bank inaugurated the scheme's commencement in Mumbai at its service centre by registering a few children's accounts under NPS Vatsalya.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Nagaraju Maddirala, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, said the government will be receptive to subscriber feedback and improve the pension scheme accordingly.

"Ever since we announced the proposed launch of the Vatsalya scheme, we have been getting feedback and suggestions to improve the scheme. As we go along and implement the Vatsalya scheme, we will try to improve it so that concerns expressed in the last week are addressed," Maddirala said.