Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Number of Atal Pension Yojana subscribers at 69 mn, corpus at Rs 35,149 cr

Number of Atal Pension Yojana subscribers at 69 mn, corpus at Rs 35,149 cr

About 7 crore people have subscribed to the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) whose corpus has swelled to Rs 35,149 crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 7:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

About 7 crore people have subscribed to the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) whose corpus has swelled to Rs 35,149 crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

APY is a low-cost pension scheme that offers a guaranteed minimum pension of Rs 1,000-5,000 per month from the age of 60 years onwards (depending on the contributions by the subscribers).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In case of death of the subscriber, the same pension will be provided to the spouse till he/she is alive. In the event of death of both the subscriber and the spouse, the entire corpus is given to the nominee.

"Since its inception in 2015, 6.90 crore people have subscribed to the Atal Pension Yojana and a corpus worth Rs 35,149 crore has been accumulated," Sitharaman said at an event to launch the NPS Vatsalya scheme.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Atal Pension Yojana: Benefits, eligibility and controversy explained

Atal Pension Yojana: How to avail of pension scheme for unorganised sector

Atal Pension Yojana poorly designed, says Cong; FM Sitharaman hits back

Modi govt's Atal Pension Yojana poorly designed, a paper tiger: Cong

Accounts opened without permission under APY, 32% dropped out: ICSSR study

Topics :Atal Pension YojanaPolicy

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story