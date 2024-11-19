Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India, UK to relaunch FTA talks in 2025, 'address remaining issues'

India, UK to relaunch FTA talks in 2025, 'address remaining issues'

Announcement follows first meeting between Prime Minister Modi and his British counterpart during G-20 summit in Brazil

India-UK, India UK flag
India and the United Kingdom (UK) will relaunch free trade agreement (FTA) talks in the new year. Photo: Shutterstock
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 11:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and the United Kingdom (UK) will resume talks for a free trade agreement (FTA) in the new year, following months of pause due to general elections in both countries.
 
An announcement was made following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Brazil. It was the first meeting between the two leaders.
 
“Both leaders underlined the importance of resuming the Free Trade Agreement negotiations at an early date and expressed confidence in the ability of the negotiating teams, to address the remaining issues to mutual satisfaction, leading to a balanced, mutually beneficial and forward looking Free Trade Agreement,” said India’s Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Tuesday.
 
India and the UK have been negotiating a trade agreement since January 2022. A deal was ambitiously scheduled to be concluded by Diwali in October 2022 but was delayed when Boris Johnson resigned as UK’s Prime Minister.
 
Both sides made substantial progress when Rishi Sunak became UK’s leader after Johnson, but FTA talks were delayed due to elections in both nations. Modi was sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister in June and a new Labour government in the UK took over in July.
 
“A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK – and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country,” Starmer said in a statement.
 
The last round of negotiations took place in March, before the pre-election model code of conduct kicked in mid-March onwards in India. Thereafter, FTA deliberations on the outstanding issues, including areas related to services were held in May.

More From This Section

Premium

COP29: India, developing world face EU resistance to climate finance

Premium

G20 Summit 2024: Deadline to phase out fossil fuel appears elusive

Urban unemployment rate hits fresh low of 6.4% in Q2 FY25: PLFS data

Finance Ministry sets minimum annual dividend payout norms for NBFC CPSEs

Premium

Did demonetisation hit the right notes? Evaluating its impact 8 years later

 
“The Business and Trade Secretary announced the UK’s commitment to relaunching talks with Free Trade Agreement partners in July…The Department for Business and Trade will soon unveil the government’s new Trade Strategy, aligned with the Industrial Strategy, to help inform future trade talks and achieve long-term sustainable, inclusive and resilient growth through trade,” said Downing Street in a statement.
 
Modi and Starmer directed their ministers and senior officials to work towards faster implementation of the various understandings that form part of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
 
The UK is India’s 14 largest trade partner and the fourth largest export market. In the first six months of this financial year, bilateral trade between both countries stood at $11.5 billion.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UK PM Starmer seeks India trade deal even Sunak couldn't pull off

UK hits Iran with new sanctions for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

India vital partner, UK committed to foster deeper collab: British minister

UK plans to create pension megafunds to unlock $100 bn for investment

Unilever eyes sale of Dutch brands Unox, Conimex in turnaround strategy

Topics :Britainfree trade agreementFree trade pactFree tradeGlobal free tradeeconomy

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story