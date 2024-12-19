India, US need to work together to lower tariffs: US Ambassador Garcetti

India and the United States (US) must collaborate to lower tariffs and increase trade, ensuring it is fair and equitable, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Thursday.

Speaking at an industry event organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Garcetti called India the "highest tariff" major economy in the world. “We need to work together to lower tariffs, not to see them go up. We need to increase trade and make it more fair and equal. We also need to ensure there is training and talent to meet the needs of companies on both sides of the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Garcetti also highlighted the significant growth in India-US bilateral trade, despite challenges on both sides. “Bilateral trade has grown tenfold. As recently as yesterday, President-elect Trump spoke about trade and how tariffs need to be fair. Let us have honest conversations. Speaking bluntly is helpful, but it should serve as a starting point for deeper negotiations,” he added.

Earlier this week, US President-elect Donald Trump criticised India, stating that New Delhi imposes high tariffs and warned of reciprocal tariffs. Trump’s remarks come weeks after he pledged to increase tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. Supporting Trump’s stance, his commerce secretary pick Howard Lutnick emphasised that "reciprocity" will be a key focus of the Trump administration.

Trade between India and the US has been robust and growing. In the financial year 2023-24, bilateral merchandise trade between the two nations reached nearly $120 billion. The US is India’s largest trade partner and export destination.