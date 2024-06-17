India's LNG resurgence may be short-circuited by rising costs of spot fuel

India's rebounding liquefied natural gas (LNG) business, anchored by import facilities operated by state-run Petronet LNG, Shell, Indian Oil, and Adani, faces a threat from a sharp surge in global fuel prices. This comes when record temperatures prompt a surge in gas-fired generation, and a rebounding economy seeks more gas.

Prices of the Asian spot LNG benchmark broke above the oil-indexed term contracts for the first time this week since December, with Platt's Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) index surging by more than 60 per cent since early March, driven by strong demand growth in Asia, said Greg Molnar, gas analyst at the Paris-based International Energy Agency.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



India's benchmark gas index GIXI, run by the Indian Gas Exchange, was at $13.2 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for LNG deliveries this month and $11.6/MMBtu for July. Spot LNG prices in Northeast Asia were at $12.20 per million Btu, according to US market intelligence agency Energy Intelligence assessments for deliveries four to eight weeks ahead.

A Petronet official said term LNG from Qatar is available at around $10-$11/MMBtu, around $2/MMbtu cheaper than current spot levels. But India's gas-fired generators, which took 5-6 cargoes of spot LNG in May, have little access to limited-term supplies and must rely on expensive spot fuels to generate power. New Delhi will have to subsidise higher generation costs to avoid disruptions in power supplies as temperatures exceed 50 degrees Celsius in northern India.



Industry officials said Pakistan has said it will postpone procuring spot LNG for its generators, and Bangladesh may also delay spot purchases. Indian importers have made no such announcements yet, as the demand for cooling leads to pricier LNG imports in the hope that the government will cover the higher LNG costs.

India, the world's most price-sensitive large LNG market, is comfortable when LNG trades around $8-$9/MMbtu, senior officials from Petronet LNG and the Indian Gas Exchange said. An NTPC official said India's gas generators need the fuel at $5/MMBtu to compete with coal-fired power.

Surging LNG prices affect Indian fuel use, which in turn is reflected in lower utilisation at Indian LNG terminals. Petronet LNG forecasts a 15 per cent hike in demand for fuel this year to as much as 27 million tons, driven by power, city gas, and industry. Demand for gas in India is expected to grow by 7 per cent in 2024 from a year earlier, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). LNG imports in the first quarter of this year were 25 per cent higher year on year, the IEA said.



But the recent price surge threatens such optimistic forecasts.

India's Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has already expressed concerns over lower utilisation—barring Petronet LNG's 95 per cent utilisation of its Dahej LNG facility, which accounts for around 30 per cent of India's total LNG capacity, the remaining facilities are averaging less than 30 per cent, with Mundra operating at around 14 per cent last fiscal.

The average utilisation across the roughly 48 million tons per year of capacity is below 50 per cent after LNG imports declined in the three years to FY23. Two new floating regasification storage facilities of over 10 million tons per year in combined capacity in Gujarat and Maharashtra were scrapped because of a lack of demand and pipeline connectivity.



The sharp surge in spot prices also highlights the dilemma Indian consumers face regarding LNG imports. Petronet LNG chairman Akshay Singh told this reporter at a recent earnings call that Indian buyers must lock up around 70-80 per cent under term contracts, with the rest procured from the spot market. However, when LNG prices were trading at around $2/MMBtu a few years back during the pandemic, Indian LNG importers, including Petronet LNG, slowed signing term deals.

Several factors contribute to rising LNG prices, which had mellowed to as low as $8/MMBtu in March from over $70/MMBtu in 2022. A primary factor is a surge in demand from China, the world's largest LNG importer, and India. Coupled with unexpected outages at Australia's Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG and Brunei production facilities and an inability among Asian buyers to take US LNG because of Houthi attacks on tankers crossing the Red Sea, prices soared in the last two months, Molnar said.