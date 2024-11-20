Inflation other than in food sector is not a challenge: Ajay Seth

There is no significant downside risk to the 6.5–7 per cent GDP growth projected by the Economic Survey, and apart from food prices, inflation is not a major challenge, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said on Wednesday.

“Several informed people have been talking about an apparent slowdown. Yes, the numbers in the second quarter do show that some products and services may not be at the same level they were about a year ago or two quarters earlier. However, e-way bills and e-invoices for October do not indicate any significant possibility of downside risk to 6.5–7 per cent growth,” Seth said during a secretary panel discussion at the curtain raiser event of FICCI’s Annual General Meeting.

On inflation, Seth said food prices remain a problem area due to prolonged and unusual rainfall this year. “But apart from food prices, inflation is not a challenge,” he added.

Seth declined to comment on the possibility of an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stating, “That is a monetary policy action. With full information, the central bank will take a view on that.”

Capex performance and fiscal outlook

Seth acknowledged the possibility of some undershooting in capital expenditure (capex) in FY25 but does not expect it to be significant. “While some sectors are a bit slow, there is additional demand from other sectors. I don’t see it as a major issue. Last year, capex was around 95 per cent of the budgeted target. Even this year, we will likely be at a similar percentage,” he said.

Push for indigenisation in defence

Defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasised the strategic importance of indigenisation, highlighting a threefold increase in production value over the past decade and a 31-fold rise in exports. “Our focus has increasingly been on ensuring that capex is spent domestically. Three years ago, we set a target of 60 per cent domestic spending, which has been increased to 75 per cent for the current financial year,” he said.

Concerns over steel dumping

Steel secretary Sandeep Poundrik acknowledged industry concerns about steel dumping at the international level and declining steel prices. However, he noted that raising basic customs duty to protect the industry is complicated, as 62 per cent of imports come from countries with which India has free trade agreements (FTAs) at zero duty. “This is under examination, as some major imports are not covered under FTAs,” he added.

Tariff threats and opportunities in electronics

S Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, addressed concerns over US president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats, suggesting it could present opportunities for India. “While some tariffs may target Indian products, I don’t think we will be the primary focus. India should prepare to take advantage of the opportunities that arise,” he said.

Seth also stressed the importance of monitoring global developments, including the two ongoing wars and the Chinese economy. “China’s vast manufacturing capacity, coupled with slowing demand, poses challenges for all countries, including India,” he said.

Opportunities in textiles

Textiles secretary Rachna Shah highlighted the potential of the textiles and garments sector to absorb significant workforce, especially women. “We aim to make India a hub for recycling and circular textile manufacturing. There is also an opportunity to mainstream traditional textiles, such as handlooms, and integrate them into the industry in a bigger way,” she added.