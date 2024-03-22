Inflation outlook for the upcoming months positive: Finance Ministry

The Union finance ministry, in its monthly economic review report for February, called for giving a fillip to domestic household savings to fund private investment, even as it struck a positive note on India’s growth in FY 25 and also saw a broad-based moderation in inflationary pressures.

"An increase in domestic household savings will be necessary to finance private sector capital formation in the economy," the finance ministry's report said.

The household savings rate plummeted to a five-decade low to 5.1 per cent in 2022-23 from 11.5 per cent in 2020-21, according to an RBI report.

The finance ministry’s report also said that the current account deficit would need monitoring in FY25 despite a narrowing trade deficit and the rising net services receipts.

The report said that it was expecting a broad-based moderation in inflationary pressures with the pick-up in summer sowing is likely to help reduce food prices.

“Core inflation is trending downwards, indicating a broad-based moderation in price pressures... Driven by strong domestic growth and benign global commodity prices, core inflation is declining continuously. Timely and multi-frontal supply-side measures by the Government have also helped the cause of price stability,” the review released on Friday said.

Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) is on a decline since December and was at 5.09 per cent in February.

India is looking forward to a bright outlook for FY25 despite headwinds like hardening crude oil prices and global supply chain bottlenecks to trade, the monthly economic report added.

It said that strong growth accompanied by stable inflation and external account and progressive employment outlook would help the Indian economy close the current financial year on a positive note.

The ministry expects that the announcement by Bloomberg that India would be included in its bond index from January 2025 should bolster inflows.

“Improving global investor confidence in India has started reflecting in foreign portfolio investment flows,” it said.

The monthly report said that burgeoning air passenger traffic and sale of passenger vehicles, digital payments, improved consumer confidence show that the private consumption demand has strengthened.

“India’s strong economic performance, borne out by recent data releases, stands out amidst the sluggish global growth,” the report said.

It noted that the increased demand for residential properties in tier-2 and tier-3 cities augurs well for furthering construction activity.

On employment, the report highlighted the latest results of the Periodic Labour Force Survey indicating a decline in the unemployment rate and increase in labour force participation in 2023.

The non-farm employment has revived, improving the capacity to absorb the labour leaving agriculture, the report said.