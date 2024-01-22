Lok Sabha polls nearing, PMO reviews UK free trade agreement progress

As general elections draw nearer, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has reviewed the progress of the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom (UK),

according to people in the know. Top officials from the commerce department made a presentation on Wednesday about contentious issues in the proposed FTA, sources said, adding that negotiations had reached a stage where a ‘political call’ was needed to fructify the proposed deal.

The 14th round of negotiations in New Delhi between India and the UK began on January 10.

“The negotiation is at a crucial stage and was scheduled till 19 January, although both countries are yet to reach a common