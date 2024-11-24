Major port cargo contracts by 3.2% to 68.22 mmt in October, shows data

India’s central government-owned ports (major ports) recorded a rare year-on-year contraction in cargo volumes during October, government data shows.

Traffic handled at the 12 major ports decreased by 3.2 per cent last month to 68.22 million metric tonnes (mmt). Approximately a fourth of this cargo arrived through coastal shipping.

Overseas cargo handled by these ports declined by 5.5 per cent to 52.9 mmt in October, while domestic cargo shipped through coastal waters increased by 5.3 per cent year-on-year to 15.9 mmt.

Crude oil, which accounts for almost a fifth of the total traffic, saw an 8.8 per cent contraction in volumes to 12.9 mmt, while overall volumes of petroleum products also fell.

Coal, another major revenue generator for ports, recorded a year-on-year contraction of 13 per cent, driven by a sharp decline in non-thermal coal cargo.

October typically witnesses higher movement of goods due to increased consumer spending during the festive season. However, container volumes at state-owned ports in October remained flat (-0.2 per cent).

In contrast, India’s merchandise exports grew at the fastest pace in 28 months, rising 17 per cent, primarily due to inventory build-up in western markets ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Privately-owned ports in the country reported a 5.7 per cent growth in cargo volumes, reaching 64.2 mmt, with a 5 per cent increase in export-import (Exim) cargo.

Container handling at private ports surged by 21.5 per cent to 13.3 mmt, indicating these ports benefited significantly from the festive season rush.

So far in FY25, India’s largest private port operator, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, has handled 257.7 mmt of total cargo, reflecting year-on-year growth of 8 per cent. This growth was driven by a 19 per cent rise in container volumes, followed by liquids and gas at 9 per cent, the company reported earlier this month.

The government collects data from its 12 major ports and 65 non-major (private and state government) ports under 10 state maritime boards and directorates of ports.

Among the major ports, Kolkata Port recorded a 25 per cent decline in cargo volumes, while Visakhapatnam Port’s volumes fell by 15.5 per cent in October (see chart).

Overseas Cargo Coastal Cargo Major Port October 2024 (in mmt) Change (in %) October 2024 (in mmt) Change (in %) Kolkata 4 -28 0.3 2.1 Paradip 6.7 7.8 5.1 4.4 Vizag 4.5 -24 1.6 23.9 JNPT 7.2 1.9 0.5 2.8 Deendayal 10.8 2.5 1.1 -2.6 Total 52.3 -5.5 15.9 5.3 So far this financial year, traffic at major ports has increased by 3.9 per cent to 481 mmt.

Note: Total may not add up as the chart takes five largest of the 12 major ports

Source: Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways