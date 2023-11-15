Home / Economy / News / MSCI Index rejig likely to stoke $1.5 billion into domestic stocks

MSCI Index rejig likely to stoke $1.5 billion into domestic stocks

The global index provider announced the changes in the global standard index on Wednesday

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The latest rebalancing exercise by global index provider MSCI is likely to stoke inflows of $1.5 billion in the domestic stocks and boost the nation’s representation in the MSCI Emerging Market (EM) index, according to Nuvama Wealth Management. 

The global index provider announced the changes in the global standard index on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


MSCI has included nine Indian companies in its global standard index. These are Indusind Bank, Suzlon Energy, Paytm (One97 communications), Macrotech Developers, Persistent Systems, APL Apollo Tubes, Polycab India, Tata Motors ‘A’, and Tata Communications. 

Shares of companies such as Suzlon, Paytm, and Tata Motors rallied following the MSCI announcement. The list of stocks was on the lines of those predicted by analysts in the run-up to the MSCI announcement.


There have been no exclusions from the India pool for the MSCI Global Standard Index. The adjustments will be effective from November 30.

“Post-rebalance, India's stock count will rise to 131, and our weights are set to move close to 16.3 per cent, compared to the current 15.9 per cent. India's representation in the EM index will reach an all-time high, marking a significant increase over the past three years, almost doubling its weight,” said Abhilash Pagaria, head, of alternative and quantitative research at Nuvama Wealth Management.

IndusInd Bank may see inflows of $355 million, while Suzlon Energy could see passive inflows to the tune of $289 million, followed by Persistent Systems at $255 million, the report said.

Paytm is likely to get inflows of $162 million with the inclusion, it said.

Companies including Zomato, Jio Financial Services, Hindustan Aeronautics, Vedanta, and three others have seen an upside in their weighting in the index.

However, the weight of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, TCS, and several others has declined owing to these new inclusions. These stocks could see marginally outflows.

The MSCI Smallcap Index will undergo notable changes with the inclusion of SJVN, Gokaldas Exports, and NLC India, and the exclusion of Vodafone Idea, ACC, Jindal Stainless, and Oil India, among others.

Also Read

APL Apollo, Tata Motors, Lodha seen getting added to MSCI indices

MSCI Global Standard index review: Here's how each stock reacted to rejig

APL Apollo Tubes slips 3% on heavy volume amid promoter stake sale buzz

Tata Motors rides Jaguar Land Rover on road to turn net cash positive

Stocks to Watch on Aug 29: RIL, Adani, Indiabulls Housing, SJVN, APL Apollo

Clean energy employment crossed fossil fuel for the first time in 2021: IEA

Comm min expects to issue 20,000 status holder certificates to exporters

Imports from Russia up 64% to $36.27 bn in Apr-Oct; crude, fertiliser tops

India signs deals to export 500,000 tons of new season basmati rice

Centre to seek steady coking coal supplies from Australia for steel mills

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Emerging market countriesMSCI indicesAPL Apollo TubesPolycab India

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story