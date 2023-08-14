Home / Economy / News / NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

NCCF has been selling tomatoes at a discounted rate since July 11 on behalf of the consumer affairs ministry to boost domestic availability and contain prices

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 9:03 AM IST
The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) on Sunday said it sold 71,500 kg of tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kilogram in Delhi in the two-day mega sale held ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, news agency PTI reported.

In a statement, NCCF said that the mega sale was conducted in 70 different locations like Seelampur and R K Puram in Delhi. Of 71,500 kg of tomatoes, 36,500 kg were sold on August 12, while 35,000 kg were sold on August 13.

NCCF has been selling tomatoes at a discounted rate since July 11 on behalf of the consumer affairs ministry to boost domestic availability and contain prices. The mega sale was conducted on account of the Independence Day celebrations.

Due to the sustained intervention, the ministry said the prices are "coming down" in almost all locations in the country.

According to PTI, NCCF has sold over 900,000 kg of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Tomatoes are also being imported from Nepal to lower the prices in India. This is India's first import of tomatoes due to high retail prices, which ruled as high as Rs 242 per kg on Friday amid supply disruptions caused by heavy rains.

NCCF sold the commodity at Rs 90 per kg and now trading at Rs 70 per kg in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR

NCCF has also partnered with Open Network for Digital Commerce for the online sale of tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg with zero delivery charges in Delhi/ NCR.

In India, tomatoes are being procured from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra farmers.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 9:03 AM IST

