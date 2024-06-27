Home / Economy / News / Odisha okays investment proposal worth Rs 903 cr in renewable energy sector

Odisha okays investment proposal worth Rs 903 cr in renewable energy sector

The SWC of Energy Department led by Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev cleared the investment proposals with an aim to meet the state's RE target of 10 GW by 2030

renewable solar wind energy
The total investment for these two wind energy projects stands at Rs 881.28 crore, it said.
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Odisha government on Thursday approved investment proposals worth Rs 903.41 crore in the renewable energy (RE) sector, according to an official statement.

The single window committee (SWC) of the Energy Department led by Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev cleared the investment proposals with an aim to meet the state's RE target of 10 GW by 2030.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The panel approved the proposal of HPCL Renewable & Green Energy Ltd to set up a 48-MW wind energy project at Umerkote in Nabarangpur district, while ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd got the go-ahead to develop a 49.5-MW wind energy project in Astaranga in Puri district, the statement said.

The total investment for these two wind energy projects stands at Rs 881.28 crore, it said.

Till date, the SWC of Energy Department has approved investment proposals totaling Rs 3,723.57 crore with 499.48-MW capacity in the sector.

Also Read

2024 Odisha Legislative Assembly elections: Here's all you need to know

Odisha election result 2024: BJP crosses majority mark, BJD trails behind

Who is Mohan Charan Majhi? Key details about Odisha's 15th Chief Minister

India ranks 63rd on Global Energy Transition Index, Sweden on top: WEF

Kalpataru Projects Board to meet on June 10 to mull fund raise; stock up 6%

India imposes anti-dumping duties on three Chinese products

Major GST relief for foreign holding cos in intra-loan transactions

Above normal monsoon in 2024 can ease pressure on food prices, says RBI

CBIC clarifies on taxability of salvage value in motor insurance claims

RBI revises framework for currency swap arrangements with Saarc countries

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Odisha renewable energy

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story