Over 2.4 mn shortlisted during job fairs in five years: Jitendra Singh

Job fairs are organised as part of the National Career Service (NCS) project under the administrative control of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, he said

Jitendra Singh
Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
Over 24 lakh candidates have been provisionally shortlisted during job fairs organised during the last five years, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Singh said 34,809 job fairs were conducted by state employment exchanges/model career centres during the last five years (2019-20 to 2023-24) as per information available with the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Job fairs are organised as part of the National Career Service (NCS) project under the administrative control of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, he said.

In the five-year period, 26,83,161 jobseekers and 83,913 employers participated in the job fairs and 24,37,188 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted, he added.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

