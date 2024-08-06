Plugging the gap: Will upgrading 1,000 ITIs solve the skilling challenge?

Twenty-year-old Aravind isn't elated as he collects his certificate from the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in West Delhi. His sense of despondency is shared by his classmates who have also come to collect their certificates.

"I completed my mechanical trade last year, yet I have not been lucky enough to land a stable job. I have been interviewed and rejected by multiple firms. My CV has done the rounds of all the local component manufacturers here, but without much success. My parents think I spent two years doing nothing," says Aravind.



His classmates echo the sentiment.

Students like Aravind, who have graduated from technical training institutes, complain that major industry recruiters have little or no regard for their certificates and aren’t keen on hiring graduates from ITIs or other short-term skill training institutes.

“Employers would either ask for practical experience or simply say that the course did not meet their needs. If that is the case, I would advise my younger cousins not to waste their time and money on these useless courses,” remarks one of Aravind's friends.

The ITI ecosystem

Started soon after independence, the primary purpose of ITIs was to create employment opportunities for the youth and provide a steady supply of skilled and semi-skilled vocationally trained workers to the fledgling industrial sector.



The total number of ITIs today stands at nearly 15,000 in the country. Of these, nearly four out of five institutes are privately run, often not bigger than small shops manned by a single “faculty member”/owner.

Data from the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT), which regulates vocational education in the country, shows that of the total 2.6 million available seats in 2022, only 47 per cent (1.24 million) were utilised. Similarly, of the total 239,000 sanctioned posts for instructors, close to 57 per cent (137,000) are still vacant in these institutes.

On the placement front, though there is no comprehensive database, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour recommended to the skill ministry last August to ‘seriously’ consider establishing a placement and entrepreneurship cell in the ITIs and upload data on the employment status of their graduates.



“The committee reiterates the need for the Directorate General of Training (DGT) to consider making it mandatory for ITIs to upload data on the employment status of their pass-outs. It should also commission a study to collect more detailed information on the employment outcomes of ITI pass-outs,” the committee noted.

Several faculty members in a couple of government-run ITIs in Delhi, Business Standard spoke to, agreed that the courses are fast becoming obsolete, and the industry is moving away from ITI-certified candidates or other short-term training candidates for hiring, leading to a decline in interest among students as well.

“The problem is twofold – it is true that recruiters are not very enthusiastic about recruiting from our institutes. Second, students are supposed to self-report their placement to their alum ITIs. Students generally do not do so. Thus, it is really difficult to gauge the real impact of the ITI training on them,” said an instructor requesting anonymity.



The fresh push

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her July 23 Union Budget for FY25, put “employment and skilling” at the forefront of the government’s priorities. The upgrade of as many as 1,000 ITIs through collaboration in a hub-and-spoke model, along with a slew of job creation and skill development schemes, formed the core of this theme. She also proposed aligning the course content and design of ITIs to the skill needs of industry and introducing new courses for emerging areas.

The scheme to upgrade the ITIs will have a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore over the next five years, with the central government providing Rs 30,000 crore, state governments providing Rs 20,000 crore, and the rest mobilised by industry through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.



“Upgrading our ITIs will significantly improve infrastructure, provide cutting-edge equipment, and cultivate an environment conducive to high-quality training. This initiative will not only enhance the employability of our youth but also align our vocational education system with global standards,” Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, told Business Standard.

Under the programme, 200 institutes will be developed as hubs while 800 will be developed as spokes with industry collaboration, which will also entail capacity augmentation of five national institutes for training of trainers.

Ramesh Alluri Reddy, CEO, Teamlease Degree Apprenticeship, says that by bringing ITIs back to the centre stage, the initiative aims to tackle the pressing issues of skilled trainer shortages, resource crunches, ineffective placement methods, outdated curricula, and poorly equipped labs.



“This comprehensive upgrade will significantly enhance skill development by integrating advanced training programmes, modern infrastructure, and industry-relevant curricula, ensuring that trainees are well-equipped to meet the demands of the evolving job market. The hub-and-spoke model will also integrate robust apprenticeship programmes, particularly degree apprenticeships, providing hands-on experience and practical training that bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application,” he added.

Challenges remain

Efforts to upgrade ITIs are not new. In 2017, the skill ministry started implementing STRIVE (Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement), a five-year (later extended to May 2024) World Bank-assisted project aimed at improving the relevance and efficiency of skills training provided through ITIs across the country. The project covered a total of 500 ITIs (467 government and 33 private) at a total cost of Rs 2,200 crore. However, seven years later, the latest government data shows that only Rs 570 crore has been released till December 2023.



Labour economist Santosh Mehrotra says that the upgradation of only 1,000 ITIs in the country is like a ‘drop’ in the ocean. He says that the foundational problem with India’s skill development programmes has been that they have been government-financed and government-managed, with very little industry engagement.

“Until 2006-07, there were hardly 1,500 private ITIs (managed by individual entrepreneurs, private organisations, corporate entities, educational trusts, societies, and non-governmental organisations). Later on, the prescribed NCVT (National Council for Vocational Education and Training) norms with regards to building infrastructure, equipment, pedagogy, and faculty were relaxed, resulting in a disproportionate growth in the private ITIs.