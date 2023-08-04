Home / Economy / News / Rapid infra modernisation; India to be developed nation by 2047: R K Singh

Rapid infra modernisation; India to be developed nation by 2047: R K Singh

Carbon trading to open for countries which buy Indian Green H2

Shreya Jai New Delhi
R K Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh has stated that the swift modernisation of India's infrastructure, encompassing roads, telecommunications, and electricity, will facilitate India's transformation into a developed nation by 2047. The minister made this announcement during a press conference intended to spotlight the country's infrastructure growth under the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led government.

"The Budgetary Allocation for Capital Expenditure has nearly quintupled since 2014 and tripled in the past four years. Not only has capital expenditure seen an uptick, but the efficiency of capital utilisation has also shown improvement. This is largely due to superior planning via the Prime Minister GatiShakti National Master Plan, following a 'whole of Government' approach," Singh stated, highlighting India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Singh further mentioned that project monitoring mechanisms such as the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) meeting, presided over by the Prime Minister, and the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) have helped address numerous infrastructural development challenges, leading to a reduction in the number of stalled projects.

He presented an overview of the achievements of various ministries, including the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of Railways, the Department of Telecommunications, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

During the briefing, Singh also revealed that the Central Government is contemplating the initiation of the recently outlined carbon credit trading system for those countries that agree to purchase green hydrogen produced in India. Officials from the ministry clarified that this scheme would be restricted exclusively to the regulated carbon credit market, and not extend to the voluntary one.

"We are engaged in discussions for bilateral agreements with several nations on these grounds, with Japan being one such nation," Singh said.

In June, the Union Government, through a gazette notification, gave its approval for the establishment of India's first domestic regulated carbon market. The 'Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, 2023', which was initially announced under the Energy Conservation Act, is designed to set up a carbon credit trading market within the country.

Also Read

Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, ONGC, Tata Motors, Adani Wilmar, BBQ Nation

India as 'developed country' by 2047: Attainable goal, or chimera?

Need to grow at 7.6% to be a developed nation by 2047-48, says RBI

WTO flags poor utilisation of India scheme for least developed countries

Shortage of polio vaccines leads to cancellation of nation-wide vaccination

India can achieve $5-trn economy target within 18 months: NaBFID chairman

Onion prices might touch Rs 60/70 per kg by month-end, says Crisil

Govt pulls up ISMA for premature estimation of low sugar output for 2023-24

Centre to consider delaying import licence order for laptops, tablets

'India to be a developed nation by 2047, modernising infra at rapid pace'

Topics :India's infrastructureR K Singh

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story