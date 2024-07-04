Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI to hold meeting with MSME associations ahead of Budget FY25

According to RBI data, the share of outstanding bank credit to MSMEs in FY24 was only 28 per cent of the total credit to the industry segment, with the remaining 72 per cent going to large enterprises

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 6:27 PM IST
Ahead of the Union Budget FY25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has scheduled a meeting with several Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) associations on Monday to understand their needs.

“The MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy, playing a crucial role in economic growth, employment generation, and technological advancement. It has been decided to conduct a meeting with heads of MSME associations to further understand the requirements of MSMEs,” RBI said in an email sent to MSME associations. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the email.

An industry official who did not want to be identified said the meeting will be attended by two deputy governors of RBI, M. Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J.

“RBI wants to understand the schemes and initiatives which will be viable for MSMEs before proceeding to send its views to the Finance Ministry ahead of the budget,” said the official.

An email query sent to RBI did not elicit any response until the time of going to the press.

The official also highlighted that the meeting will be attended by Laghu Udyog Bharati, India SME Forum and Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP), Bombay Chamber’s MSME Forum, Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), and Federation of Small & Medium Industries, West Bengal.

“This meeting seems to be very important for MSMEs since RBI wants to hear from us. This will also provide RBI with an on-the-ground report, assisting them in addressing our actual needs,” another industry official said, requesting anonymity.

On Wednesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das held meetings with managing directors and chief executive officers of public sector banks and selected private sector banks. During the meeting, they also discussed credit flow to MSMEs and the participation of banks in the innovation activities of the central bank.

Business Standard reported on Thursday that the Union government is considering relaxing the non-performing assets (NPA) classification period for MSMEs from 90 days at present to 180 days in the upcoming FY25 budget to support MSMEs and improve their ability to repay loans.

According to RBI data, the share of outstanding bank credit to MSMEs in FY24 was only 28 per cent of the total credit to the industry segment, with the remaining 72 per cent going to large enterprises. In 2023, the Ministry of MSMEs, in a reply to the Rajya Sabha, stated that the Expert Committee on MSMEs constituted by RBI in December 2018 estimated the overall credit gap in the MSME sector to be in the range of Rs 20-25 trillion.



First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

