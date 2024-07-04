RBI to hold meeting with MSME associations ahead of Budget FY25

Ahead of the Union Budget FY25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has scheduled a meeting with several Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) associations on Monday to understand their needs.

“The MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy, playing a crucial role in economic growth, employment generation, and technological advancement. It has been decided to conduct a meeting with heads of MSME associations to further understand the requirements of MSMEs,” RBI said in an email sent to MSME associations. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the email.

An industry official who did not want to be identified said the meeting will be attended by two deputy governors of RBI, M. Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J.