RBI to meet private bank boards on November 18 to discuss governance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has called for a meeting with the boards of private banks on November 18 in Mumbai. Another meeting with state-run banks is expected later.

The interaction next month will be the second-of-its-kind with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, deputy governors, and executive directors in the Department of Regulation, Department of Supervision, and Enforcement Department.

The maiden conference of directors of state-run banks and private banks was held on May 22, 2023 in New Delhi and May 29, 2023 in Mumbai.

While the agenda for the meeting has not yet been circulated, senior bankers said they expected the central bank to follow through on the ten key points articulated by Das at last year’s conference; and also take up issues on technology, cyber security and customer protection.