Exports to eight out of India’s top 10 destinations, including the Netherlands, the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK), witnessed positive growth during the first six months of the current financial year (FY25), despite muted global demand amid geopolitical challenges, commerce department data showed.

During April-September, exports to China and South Africa witnessed 9.4 per cent and 2.3 per cent contraction, respectively.

India’s overall exports during the same period saw a marginal growth of 1 per cent at $213.2 billion.

While the disaggregated data for September wasn’t immediately available, trends over the last few months show that exports to China have been falling due to a slowdown in the Northeast Asian nation.