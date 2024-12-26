Rupee falls to new low of 85.27 as importers stock up dollar at month end

The rupee fell to a new low of Rs 85.27 per dollar due to a rise in the dollar index and increased month-end dollar demand from importers, according to dealers.

The local currency had settled at Rs 85.20 per dollar on Wednesday. So far in the calendar year, the rupee has depreciated by 2.42 per cent. In December alone, it has seen a depreciation of 0.91 per cent.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose to 108.15.

“There was demand for dollars from importers due to month-end requirements. After the market closed, the rupee fell to 85.40, but before the market opened on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) brought it back to the closing level,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

The Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of the Indian rupee increased to 108.14 in November 2024 from 107.20 in October 2024, indicating sustained strong dollar demand from importers, foreign investors, and oil-related purchases, said market participants. With the RBI overselling dollars in October, market expectations suggest further accumulation of short positions in November and December. This has driven market positioning towards dollar buying, anticipating continued rupee depreciation.

REER, which represents the inflation-adjusted, trade-weighted average value of a currency against its trading partners, is often used as an indicator of external competitiveness.

“With the RBI overselling in October 2024, the market expects the position to have increased further in November and December 2024. As a result, market participants are positioned on the dollar buy side, expecting the rupee to weaken further,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Meanwhile, trade volumes remained low due to the year-end, said dealers.

The rupee has faced significant pressure this quarter due to several factors, including sluggish capital inflows, an expanding trade deficit, concerns about slowing economic growth, and, most recently, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on benchmark interest rates.

The Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates by 25 basis points while maintaining a hawkish stance, signaling expectations of rising inflation. The central bank projected a further 50 basis points rate cut in 2025, followed by another in 2026. With 100 basis points already cut in 2024, the Federal Reserve is likely to pause rate adjustments until mid-2026, with future decisions contingent on economic conditions after President Trump’s inauguration on January 20.