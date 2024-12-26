Monetary policy stance may have led to demand slowdown in H1: Finmin review

A combination of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy stance and macroprudential measures may have contributed to the demand slowdown in the first half of FY25, which, along with other factors, led to lower economic growth, the finance ministry stated in its latest monthly economic review. However, the November review noted that the growth outlook for the second half of the financial year appears more promising.

The report highlighted that the lowering of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by the central bank is expected to boost credit growth, which has “slowed a little too much and quickly in FY25.”

India's economic growth slowed more sharply than anticipated in the July-September quarter of FY25, dropping to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent.

The monthly review observed that while the growth outlook for FY26 is optimistic based on domestic economic fundamentals, it remains subject to fresh uncertainties.

The finance ministry attributed the GDP growth slowdown in the second quarter to factors such as reduced public capital expenditure (capex), private capex being impacted by global uncertainties, excess capacity, and fears of dumping. It also stated that “...structural factors may have contributed to the slowdown in H1, which should not be ruled out.”

The ministry emphasised, “Sustaining growth will require a deeper commitment from all economic stakeholders.”

The review also pointed out that the strength of the US dollar and a reassessment of policy rate trajectories in the United States have exerted pressure on emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee, and these factors will weigh on monetary policymakers in emerging economies.

Looking ahead, the report highlighted early signs of a rebound in capital formation growth in the second half of FY25, with the Union Government’s capex picking up momentum.

“The order books of infrastructure and capital goods grew sharply in FY24 and H1 of FY25, indicating a pent-up investment impulse that will play out in the quarters ahead,” the review stated.

The government expects overseas inflows into India to gain traction, driven by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, improved industrial output, and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, which are expected to attract foreign players despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.

The review expressed optimism about a positive farm sector outlook, suggesting that food price pressures would gradually decline. While the downward trend in international crude oil prices is expected to help reduce domestic inflation, the review flagged elevated global edible oil prices as a persistent risk.

The finance ministry also noted that India is strategically positioned to leverage its rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem to attract investments and foster innovation, particularly at a time when global investments in AI start-ups are on the rise.