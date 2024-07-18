Rupee settles at a new closing low of 83.66 against the US dollar

The rupee settled at a new closing low of Rs 83.66 against the dollar, due to the buoyant greenback and overnight rise in crude oil prices, said dealers.

It had hit an intraday record low of Rs 83.67 on June 20. The previous record closing low was also witnessed on the same day at Rs 83.65.

The rupee had settled at 83.58 on Tuesday. Money markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Muharram.

“The rupee traded weak by 8 paise to Rs 83.66, driven by volatility triggers and global market uncertainties. Despite the overall positive trend in the Indian markets, the rupee faced weakness due to US-China trade jitters, which may rise again with the potential re-election of Trump. However, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) norms and interventions have kept the rupee stable. Expenditure and income numbers in the Union Budget are expected to introduce further volatility to the rupee,” said Jateen Trivedi, vice-president, research analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities.