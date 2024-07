India's natural rate of interest has moved higher in the post-pandemic era, driven by the growth of potential output, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin released on Thursday.



"The estimate of the natural rate for Q4 2023-24 is at 1.4-1.9 per cent as compared with our earlier estimate of 0.8-1.0 per cent for Q3 2021-22," the RBI said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



The natural rate of interest is an equilibrium rate where growth is close to potential, alongside stable inflation.