State-owned banks target JanDhan accounts to boost deposit mobilisation

State-owned banks are now increasingly targeting JanDhan accounts, which so far were primarily being used for distributing government schemes, to mobilise deposits as they face growing pressure to attract deposits to manage credit growth amid an increasing shift of household savings towards higher-yielding financial instruments.

Both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry have expressed concerns on numerous occasions over the sluggish pace of deposit growth compared to credit growth, which is creating a divergence that may lead to asset-liability management problems for banks. Additionally, they have instructed banks to employ innovative methods to accrue more deposits.



Following this, many banks are exploring previously untapped areas to mobilise deposits while choosing not to engage in an interest rate war.

According to the latest RBI data, while credit growth stood at 15 per cent in the fortnight ended August 23, deposit growth stood at 11.3 per cent. The figures exclude the impact of the merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is focusing on various segments, including JanDhan account holders, trusts, societies, and the segment below the affluent class but above the normal account holders to boost its deposit base.



At a recent event, SBI MD Ashwini Tewari detailed how SBI is now targeting low-value segments within JanDhan accounts to mobilise deposits. Tewari noted, "There is a lot of deposit sitting there," and explained that the bank is now employing bank correspondents as marketing agents to encourage deposits from these accounts. "Have we actually asked them to deposit? We possibly have not. We can reach out to them and offer small incentives such as insurance and mutual funds," he added.

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD & CEO, Canara Bank, said the work for JanDhan accounts and similar schemes has now been made a part of the ‘key results area’ for the bank’s staff. “This brings more involvement in the work and has helped to increase amounts kept in JanDhan accounts," he said, adding that the bank is targeting deposits to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore in such accounts by the end of FY25. Currently, deposits in such accounts maintained with the bank stand at Rs 11,000 crore.



“Now our focus is to do cross-selling of services and products to JanDhan account holders, which will help us get higher balances and bring stickiness in the deposits,” Raju added.

Further, according to a senior Bank of Maharashtra official, the Pune-based lender is analysing various pincodes across the country and establishing customer service points and outlets for JanDhan account holders, along with clusters of related services. “This has helped to increase JanDhan deposits and also cross-sell other services to such account holders, and bring viability,” he said.

The JanDhan scheme of the central government was aimed at providing access to the banking system for the unbanked segments through basic savings bank deposit accounts. Under the scheme, one basic savings bank account is opened for an unbanked person, where there is no requirement to maintain any minimum balance. The bank pays interest on the deposits in such accounts and also issues a RuPay debit card. Additionally, accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh is available with the RuPay cards, and an overdraft facility of Rs 10,000 is made available for eligible account holders.