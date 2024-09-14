Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Sebi, RBI and Irdai: How financial regulators are appointed, removed

Sebi, RBI and Irdai: How financial regulators are appointed, removed

Tenures across organisations often range from three to five years with the possibility of reappointment

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri
Premium
Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (File Photo: PTI)
Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 12:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Key financial regulators have similar provisions for the creation of their key governing bodies as well as rules on exit.

There have been calls for the resignation of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief Madhabi Puri Buch amid employee conflict and allega­tions of impropriety made by Hindenburg Research, which she has denied. The charges came after a Sebi probe into the short-seller’s charges against the Adani group, with accusations the group has refuted.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Sebi is manned by people who are “persons of ability, integrity and standing who have shown capacity in dealing with prob­lems relating to securities market or have special knowledge or experience of law, finance, economics, accountancy, administration or in any other discipline which, in the opinion of the Central Government, shall be useful to the Board”. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) also has similar clauses with securities-market expertise being replaced with “knowledge or experience in life insurance, general insurance, actuarial science”.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) typically includes people with knowledge of economics and are nominated or appointed by the central government.

Tenures across organisations often range from three to five years with the possibility of reappointment.

Reasons for removal also show similarities. These include insolvency, having an unsound mind as determined by a competent court, conviction in offence of “moral turpitude”, and abuse of position.

The Irdai Act has an explicit provision for certain kinds of conflict of interest. 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amid growing concerns of risks, Sebi amends rules to regulate finfluencers

Latest global audit norm adoption on regulators' table to upgrade standards

Ex-RBI DG asks regulators to 'introspect' after recent instances of unease

Premium

Agenda for regulatory reform

Sebi invites application to hire executive director on 3-year contract

Topics :SEBIIRDAIRegulatorsRBI

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 12:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story